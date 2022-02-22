CHICAGO—Expressing astonishment at the wide range of backgrounds represented in the restaurant’s back of house, local man Stephen Geller, 37, told reporters Tuesday that the kitchen at La Bouche must have an incredible diversity, equity, and inclusion program. “Man, so many businesses struggle to bring truly diverse talent into the fold, but these guys are making it look easy,” said Geller, marveling at the inclusive way that so many of the bistro’s kitchen positions—ranging from dishwashers to line cooks and busboys—seemed to strive to include Black or Hispanic workers. “This is a truly majority-minority workplace. And the way they’re so comfortable speaking Spanish is really great, too. They must have spent a pretty penny on DE&I consultants, but it was absolutely worth it. Gosh, I feel like I’m looking at the future. “ Geller added that he was especially impressed that a white man held only one position in the kitchen as head chef.