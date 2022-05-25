A retired Seattle couple sold their home to live permanently on cruise ships, saying that the $89 per day they spend on room, food, and entertainment works out to be much cheaper than paying off a mortgage in Seattle. What do you think?

“The better hack is to stow away in the engine room.” Jim Beuley, Roadtrip Steward

“A small price to pay for the chance to vomit every day.” David Jong, Market Manipulator

“There’s no better way to go than being thrown overboard at the end.” Veronica Hurkens, General Laborer