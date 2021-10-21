ORLANDO, FL—Hailing the product as a way users can get a piece of real-life action, retired NFL player Warren Sapp touted sports betting app DraftKings this week as the exact way he went bankrupt. “This is the closest you’ll ever get to being an NFL player who retires and loses all their earnings within five years,” said the longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle, adding that sports betting apps like DraftKings let regular fans play against the experts and even former pros who really, really, really need to win. “Take it from me: You play DraftKings, and not only will you have a blast, but you’ll be following the exact same path as I did when I lost several years of salary and endorsements in a matter of months. My career might be over, and I might have lost my money due to making terrible investment decisions like using it to gamble instead of putting it in a brokerage or even a savings account, but that doesn’t mean I have to miss out on clawing back some of the cash I set on fire using DraftKings. See you out there on the app!” At press time, the DraftKings commercial featuring Sapp was playing in a split-screen over a game that Sapp claimed he was about to lose 10 grand on.

