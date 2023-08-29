Richard Sackler Pays $1.5 Billion To Rename All Picasso’s Works After Himself

BOCA RATON, FL—In an effort to re-enshrine his family’s legacy in the art world following the removal of its name from a wing of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, billionaire former president of Purdue Pharma Richard Sackler revealed Monday that he was paying $1.5 billion to rename all of Pablo Picasso’s works after himself. “The Sackler family is thrilled to be able to donate $1.5 billion to museum trusts and foundations around the world to ensure that all of the Spanish master’s paintings and sculptures will bear Richard Sackler’s name,” read a press release from Sackler’s publicist, which confirmed that every single one of the artist’s works was now named after Richard Sackler, including the paintings Richie’s Nice Dream (formerly Guernica) and Our Good Friend Sackie Boy (formerly Woman’s Head). “As a longtime patron of the arts, Mr. Sackler is thrilled to be in the position of being the No. 1 global supporter of Picasso’s work, and is humbled that the museums and galleries curating his work are renaming all of it after him. Now, future generations of artists, scholars, and museum visitors will be able to continue to enjoy Picasso’s works, from Lil’ Rick With His Guitar to Richie Before A Mirror to Picasso’s entire Richard Period.” The renaming of all of Picasso’s works is just the latest development in splashy sponsorships in the art world, following billionaire David Geffen’s $850 million donation to have himself painted into Starry Night.