ShopSubscribe
American Voices

Richmond, Virginia Mayor Issues Ordinance To Remove Confederate Statues

Vol 56 Issue 22Opinion

Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to remove all city-controlled Confederate statues from Monument Avenue, saying “Richmond is no longer the capital of the Confederacy—it is filled with diversity and love for all—and we need to demonstrate that.” What do you think?

“Richmond is still the capital of Genworth Financial, though, right?”

Bernadette PriceSmoothie Maker

“It’s nice to see such a quick response to an issue that’s been plaguing Richmond for 130 years.”

Guy CochraneLoom Repairman

“This is a far more effective strategy than asking the statues to leave.”

Todd Yanko • HVAC Uninstaller

