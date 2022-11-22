BEVERLY HILLS, CA—Admitting she had never in her life used a product from her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Rihanna told reporters Tuesday that she just used whatever makeup was on sale at Walgreens. “Yeah, I just look for the yellow sale tags and throw whatever it is in my basket,” said the billionaire pop star, who scratched her armpit and revealed that she was currently wearing $3 e.l.f. Cosmetics eyeliner and a mascara brand that she could not identify because the name on the tube had rubbed off. “All makeup’s the same anyway. It’s really just about branding. My current mascara’s actually getting a little crusty. I should probably pick up a new one next time I’m at Walgreens buying Gatorade.” At press time, Rihanna added that she did own any lingerie sets, but instead usually opted for a triple-XL Green Bay Packers T-shirt.

