Pop star and fashion mogul Rihanna is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, debuting her bare baby bump while the couple was on a walk in NYC. What do you think?

“Let them stu nt for the paparazzi in peace!” Forrest Cahoon, Breath Tester

“I worry motherhood will change the way I fetishize her.” David Gailey, Unemployed