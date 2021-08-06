According To Forbes, pop star Rihanna is officially a billionaire with a net worth of $1.7 billion, making her the second richest female entertainer in the world behind Oprah Winfrey. What do you think?

“Having shelled out the $39 for her Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream , I’m not at all surprised to hear this.” Randall Swirlsky, Child Appraiser

“This might be the kick in the pants Beyoncé needs to get those quarterly numbers up.” Ollie Decko, Coil Winder