Amazon-subsidiary Ring is recalling 350,000 2nd-generation smart doorbells following reports that at least 23 have caught fire due to overheating batteries. What do you think?

“Small price t o pay for the ability to watch a guy scan a box and leave.” Chris Barnsley • Whiplash Expert

“I wondered why firefighters keep hosing down my front porch.” Tara Carvell • Meal Consultant