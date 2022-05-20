Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus has announced the return of its big top circus that closed five years ago, which is scheduled to debut in the fall of 2023 as a “multi-platform entertainment franchise” that focuses on human feats rather than animal acts. What do you think?

“I can’t wait until I get to tell my kids the multi-platform entertainment franchise h as come to town!” Malcolm Rupar, Chili Judge

“It’s probably easier to hide a juggler’s body than an elephant’s.” Susanna Haneman, Boardgame Tester

“People see a bear riding a unicycle and assume the worst.” Todd Pareene, Systems Analyst