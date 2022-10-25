Former U.K. treasury chief Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s first prime minister of color after being chosen to lead a governing Conservative Party, the third person to take the job amid a politically and economically turbulent year for the country. What do you think?

“Not sure how he’ll appeal to a generation of Truss loyalists.” Matt Tucker, Mask Historian

“So they’re still doing the whole prime minister thing, huh?” Jennifer Betancourt, Garage Painter