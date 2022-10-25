Former U.K. treasury chief Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s first prime minister of color after being chosen to lead a governing Conservative Party, the third person to take the job amid a politically and economically turbulent year for the country. What do you think?
“Not sure how he’ll appeal to a generation of Truss loyalists.”
Matt Tucker, Mask Historian
“So they’re still doing the whole prime minister thing, huh?”
Jennifer Betancourt, Garage Painter
“Makes you wonder when America is going to elect its first non-white prime minister.”
Nick Freed, Casting Agent