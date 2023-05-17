According to a new survey, nearly a quarter of Americans say they used to follow a different religious tradition or denomination than the one they practice now, a percentage that appears to be growing in response to disagreements over issues like LGBTQ+ rights. What do you think?
“It’s nice that people are exploring new ways to feel guilty and ashamed.”
Astrid Hayes, Beekeeper
“Yeah, a lot of Americans really want to piss off their parents.”
Ethan Stone, Husky Trainer
“Wait, we can do that?”
Skylar Zebal, Coin Minter