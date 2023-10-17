America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Rite Aid Files For Bankruptcy Amid Opioid Lawsuits

U.S. pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp. filed for bankruptcy in an effort to close unprofitable stores, address lawsuits over its role in the opioid pandemic, and rework a debt load of roughly $4 billion. What do you think?

“The true victims of the opioid epidemic are finally coming to light.”

Camilla Danner, Relationship Mediator

“I’d be happy to take some of those pills off their hands if they need to make a quick buck.”

Alfred Moros, Gandy Dancer

“Will they still honor my prescription for 500,000 oxy tablets?”

Santos Turner, Gift Wrapper