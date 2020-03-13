Rob Gronkowski Signs Deal With World Wrestling Entertainment

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has signed on to wrestle part-time for the WWE, with plans to make appearances on Smackdown and Wrestle Mania 36 ahead of an actual match later this year. What do you think?

“Inspiring to see someone who had to play in three Super Bowls finally get the chance to live his dream.” Elijah Duncan • Found Art Renovator

“It’ll be weird to go from the all the pageantry and bombast of the NFL to the WWE.” Heidi Stewart • Herb Drier

