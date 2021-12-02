NEW YORK—Declaring that the former player would continue to be punished for tarnishing the game of baseball by gambling, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed to reporters Thursday that Pete Rose remains ineligible for election to the DraftKings Official MLB Hall of Fame at Cooperstown. “Being part of the DraftKings MLB family, and in particular enshrinement in the Hall’s FanDuel Circle of Greatness, are privileges we refuse to extend to those who would stoop so low as to bet on the game of baseball,” said Manfred, adding that the lifetime ban on the all-time hits leader for gambling also applied to appearances at any Bally Sports- sponsored MLB playoff games, as well as the Fox Sports Betting App All-Star Game. “This man did something unforgivable. The DraftKings Official MLB Hall of Fame is a sacred institution, reserved for those who honored the game of baseball during and after their careers, and we wouldn’t besmirch its integrity by admitting Pete Rose, not even via the BetMGM Veterans Committee. The Hall is open only to those who play the game with fairness or those who use the code RedsWin during the nomination process. We’ll set the over/under on him being ever enshrined in the Hall of Fame at 500/1 odds, so get your prop bets in with theScore’s official betting app now.” Manfred also defended the current informal disbarment from the Hall of Fame of players associated with steroids, like Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, saying that athletes who used drugs to gain an edge didn’t deserve a place in Cooperstown’s hallowed HGH Gallery.

