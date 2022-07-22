NEW YORK—In response to growing unrest among the players regarding their salaries, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly extended an olive branch to minor leaguers Friday by letting them run the bases at an MLB stadium after the game. “We want the players across our farm system to know that we support their efforts to ensure they’re fairly compensated, which is why we’re offering them the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to circle the infield after a real Major League Baseball game,” said Manfred, who invited all minor leaguers to attend an upcoming Chicago White Sox home game and stay after to run around on the field. “This is our way of showing our appreciation for these guys and all they do for the game. We’re absolutely committed to giving our minor-league players the night of their lives, with discount tickets in the upper deck of Guaranteed Rate Field and a meet-and-greet with [White Sox mascot] Southpaw. I can think of no better way to give back to our minor-league player community than by helping them get [White Sox backup catcher] Seby Zavala’s autograph and then treating them to a first-class fireworks display.” In a separate announcement, Manfred revealed that MLB was countering a salary-related class-action lawsuit filed by current and former minor-leaguers with an offer to give the first 20 players who withdrew from the suit a free Miami Marlins bucket hat.

