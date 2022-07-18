NEW YORK—Declaring that he was always looking for ways to impair the fan experience, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters Monday that he was open to any ideas to make the All-Star Game worse this year. “I’m the first to agree that baseball is still a work in progress, and my door is always open to anyone who wants to brainstorm some ways to make the game less enjoyable for fans and players alike,” said Manfred, adding that there were no bad ideas, from letting teams field 15 players to cut down on hits, to letting teams start with a runner on third base during the fifth inning for no reason. “I think we’ve done a good job of making baseball more confusing and boring to watch over the past few years, but I feel confident in saying that we’re not done tinkering with the game in arbitrary ways that help alienate people and diminish public interest in the sport. The All-Star Game is tomorrow, but that’s all the more reason to implement some changes that will make it less watchable, whether that means having robot-called balls and strikes that are immediately overruled by an umpire, counting a hit-by-pitch as both a ball and a strike, or prohibiting Shohei Ohtani from playing altogether.” At press time, Manfred announced a change to the All-Star Game in which the American League team team had been sold to a billionaire who traded away all the star players and would field an uncompetitive minor-league equivalent roster to save money.

