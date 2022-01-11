Robert Durst, the New York millionaire convicted of murdering his best friend 20 years ago and who has been linked to his wife’s unsolved disappearance in 1982, has died three months after being sentenced to life in prison. What do you think?

“Whatever, that was, lik e, 5,000 true crimes ago.” Marshall Thakkar, Makeout Coach

“What’s left of his family must be heartbroken.” Tess Siegel, Freelance Heckler