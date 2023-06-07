We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Start Slideshow Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been making headlines due to pushing anti-vaccine propaganda, conspiracies about health, and launching his presidential campaign. The Onion sits down with the fringe Democrat to discuss his political principles. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 2 / 32 List slides The Onion: You’re a Kennedy. Aren’t you supposed to be hot? List slides The Onion: You’re a Kennedy. Aren’t you supposed to be hot? RFK Jr.: Now you understand the damage vaccines can cause. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 3 / 32 List slides The Onion: What does the “R” stand for? List slides The Onion: What does the “R” stand for? RFK Jr.: John. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 4 / 32 List slides The Onion: Are you the Kennedy who drove off a bridge or the one who dated Taylor Swift? List slides The Onion: Are you the Kennedy who drove off a bridge or the one who dated Taylor Swift? RFK Jr.: Yes. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 5 / 32 List slides The Onion: Now, when you sat down, did you feel a small pinch followed by numbness? List slides The Onion: Now, when you sat down, did you feel a small pinch followed by numbness? RFK Jr.: Now that you mention it, I did. What—what the hell is that, some sort of super vaccine? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 6 / 32 List slides The Onion: Is the 24 in Kennedy24.com because you’re 24 years old or because you’re running in 2024? List slides The Onion: Is the 24 in Kennedy24.com because you’re 24 years old or because you’re running in 2024? RFK Jr.: It’s because I have 24 bones in my body. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 7 / 32 List slides The Onion: What the fuck is wrong with your voice? List slides The Onion: What the fuck is wrong with your voice? RFK Jr.: Vaccine needle stuck in my throat. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 8 / 32 List slides The Onion: “What motivated you to run for office?” List slides The Onion: “What motivated you to run for office?” RFK Jr.: The belief I’m the only candidate who can defeat Marianne Williamson. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 9 / 32 List slides The Onion: Why are you courting the support of controversial tech leaders like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey? List slides The Onion: Why are you courting the support of controversial tech leaders like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey? RFK Jr.: Because only they understand the need to fight against the American elite controlling this country—vicious people like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 10 / 32 List slides The Onion: You recently caught a lot of flak for saying that antidepressants cause school shootings. Any other batshit takes on medicine you want to rattle off? List slides The Onion: You recently caught a lot of flak for saying that antidepressants cause school shootings. Any other batshit takes on medicine you want to rattle off? RFK Jr.: Oh my god, yes! Antibiotics cause gayness, painkillers cause climate change, sinus medicine is causing the national debt, and, of course, gummy vitamins are responsible for the Holocaust. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 11 / 32 List slides The Onion: Who would you choose as your running mate? List slides The Onion: Who would you choose as your running mate? RFK Jr.: This nation needs more compromise, which is why I’m glad to announce Sirhan Sirhan will join me on the campaign trail. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 12 / 32 List slides The Onion: What do you think might set you apart from other Democratic candidates? List slides The Onion: What do you think might set you apart from other Democratic candidates? RFK Jr.: Well, I’m just an average, working-class guy who, like most Americans, subscribes to the simple belief that Joe Biden drinks the blood of children. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 13 / 32 List slides The Onion: “What do you consider the greatest achievement of your environmental law career?” List slides The Onion: “What do you consider the greatest achievement of your environmental law career?” RFK Jr.: My work with the Natural Resources Defense Council protecting our rivers and lakes from autism. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 14 / 32 List slides The Onion: How many marshmallows can you fit in your mouth at once, and why do you believe that you could fit more in your mouth than anyone else running? List slides The Onion: How many marshmallows can you fit in your mouth at once, and why do you believe that you could fit more in your mouth than anyone else running? RFK Jr.: [Inaudible] Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 15 / 32 List slides The Onion: Who is the Q Shaman? List slides The Onion: Who is the Q Shaman? RFK Jr: The people who think it’s my still-living cousin are very close—it is my cousin, but on my mom’s side. His name is Nestor Skakel, and he’s a hoot. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 16 / 32 List slides The Onion: How do you feel about Dr. Fauci? List slides The Onion: How do you feel about Dr. Fauci? RFK Jr.: Look, we don’t see eye to eye sometimes, but I love the guy. When you’re as close as we are, there’s just bound to be some disagreements. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 17 / 32 List slides The Onion: Now, in promotional partnership with Warner Bros. Studios, are you a Barbie girl in a Barbie world? Barbie in theaters July 21.” List slides The Onion: Now, in promotional partnership with Warner Bros. Studios, are you a Barbie girl in a Barbie world? Barbie in theaters July 21.” RFK Jr.: I may have been born a Barbie girl, but I’m totally against the Barbie World Order as it currently stands. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 18 / 32 List slides The Onion: What are the most important civil liberties? List slides The Onion: What are the most important civil liberties? RFK Jr: The right to own a sleeping bag, freedom of muttering, and the right to play leapfrog in a nice park in the twilight. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 19 / 32 List slides The Onion: What are your qualifications? List slides The Onion: What are your qualifications? RFK Jr.: Haven’t been shot yet. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 20 / 32 List slides The Onion: “What do you believe is your unique appeal that will set you apart to voters, given the crowded field and your relative political inexperience outside of your brand name? List slides The Onion: “What do you believe is your unique appeal that will set you apart to voters, given the crowded field and your relative political inexperience outside of your brand name? RFK Jr.: Well, I have a bomb strapped to my chest. How convincing do you find that? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 21 / 32 List slides The Onion: What will you be doing to cement your affiliation to your uncle and father? List slides The Onion: What will you be doing to cement your affiliation to your uncle and father? RFK Jr: I’ll be traveling with both of their skulls and letting the press take photos of me next to them with a big, goofy smile! Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 22 / 32 List slides The Onion: Do you ever get nervous about the “Kennedy Curse”? List slides The Onion: Do you ever get nervous about the “Kennedy Curse”? RFK Jr.: I used to, but now that I’ve been assassinated five times, it doesn’t scare me so much anymore. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 23 / 32 List slides The Onion: What do you say to those who criticize your wife for standing by you as you continually spew dangerous misinformation? List slides The Onion: What do you say to those who criticize your wife for standing by you as you continually spew dangerous misinformation? RFK Jr: I would tell them that no matter how much she or any of them make you laugh, they’re rich, and the rich are not your friends, no matter what. We live in a binary system of unmovable classes: us, the wealthy; and them, the poor. You will never be us, and we barely register your existence. She is great on Curb, though. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 24 / 32 List slides The Onion: “What do you think happens after we die?” List slides The Onion: “What do you think happens after we die?” RFK Jr.: A sloppy CIA cover-up. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 25 / 32 List slides The Onion: You were given so much—a respected name, millions in wealth, notoriety in the media—and this is what you chose to do with it? List slides The Onion: You were given so much—a respected name, millions in wealth, notoriety in the media—and this is what you chose to do with it? RFK Jr: I know. I could have founded a healthy and sustainable soup-in-a-carton business called Kennedy’s Hearty Soups, and I fucked it all up! Oh God, who the fuck am I?! What am I? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 26 / 32 List slides The Onion: Where were you on Nov. 22, 1963? List slides The Onion: Where were you on Nov. 22, 1963? RFK Jr.: Are you implying I had something to do with my uncle’s death? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 27 / 32 List slides The Onion: We’re just doing our due diligence, sir. List slides The Onion: We’re just doing our due diligence, sir. RFK Jr.: I was 9 years old, for God’s sake. I resent the implication. This is unconscionable. I— Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 28 / 32 List slides The Onion: Answer the question: What were you doing? List slides The Onion: Answer the question: What were you doing? RFK Jr.: Fine! Fine, goddamnit! I shot JFK. I was trained by Soviet operatives on a specially modified rifle that could accommodate my tiny fingers. They never would have expected a little kid. But you sons of bitches had to go digging, didn’t you? You have no idea what you’ve just unearthed. You’ll rue the day you dug too deep into something you can’t possibly comprehend. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 29 / 32 List slides The Onion: Where do you see yourself in five years? List slides The Onion: Where do you see yourself in five years? RFK Jr: Barricading myself inside the White House as the Deep State agents close in. Advertisement