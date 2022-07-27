According to Russian media outlets, a chess-playing robot grabbed and broke a boy’s finger during a match at the Moscow Open, with officials saying the incident occurred because the child “violated” safety rules by taking a turn too quickly. What do you think?

“I never dreame d that we would someday be able to automate bad sportsmanship.” Doug Ingraham, Siren Tuner

“Robots will never fully replace humans until they can learn to let children win at board games.” Marissa Landon, Astrocartographer