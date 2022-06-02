According to a new report, orders for workplace robots have increased by 40% in the first three months of 2022 amid a labor shortage in the U.S. What do you think?
“Always inspiring to see hard working, blue-collar robots pulling themselves up by their bootstraps.”
Christa Garlow, Gas Price Reporter
“Stop pussyfooting around and teach them how to kill us all already.”
Terrence Havel, Systems Analyst
“Huh, I was wondering why my coworker exploded the other day.”
Henry Bowen, Carburetor Salesman
