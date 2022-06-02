According to a new report, orders for workplace robots have increased by 40% in the first three months of 2022 amid a labor shortage in the U.S. What do you think?

“Always inspiring to see h ard working, blue-collar robots pulling themselves up by their bootstraps.” Christa Garlow, Gas Price Reporter

“Stop pussyfooting around and teach them how to kill us all already.” Terrence Havel, Systems Analyst

“Huh, I was wondering why my coworker exploded the other day.” Henry Bowen, Carburetor Salesman