Robot That Sold NFT Artwork Eyes Music Career

The robotics company that created Sophia, a humanoid that collaborated on an original NFT artwork auctioned off for over $688,000, announced the robot will next try to collaborate with musicians to create original songs and lyrics. What do you think?

“I wouldn’t have spent $700,000 on S ophia’s artwork had I known she’d be releasing stuff for free on Spotify.” Dante Harris • Treadmill Programmer

“Now that she’s got some money set aside, why shouldn’t she pursue her passion?” Raymond Bradby • Unemployed