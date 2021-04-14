Robot That Sold NFT Artwork Eyes Music Career

The robotics company that created Sophia, a humanoid that collaborated on an original NFT artwork auctioned off for over $688,000, announced the robot will next try to collaborate with musicians to create original songs and lyrics. What do you think?
“I wouldn’t have spent $700,000 on Sophia’s artwork had I known she’d be releasing stuff for free on Spotify.”
Dante Harris • Treadmill Programmer
“Now that she’s got some money set aside, why shouldn’t she pursue her passion?”
Raymond Bradby • Unemployed
“I once saw a piano that plays itself, so it can be done.”
Mallory Flynn • Parking Lot Designer