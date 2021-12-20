Scientists in Australia are using robotic fish that look like a natural predator to scare off invasive mosquitofish, with the frightening interaction negatively impacting their behavior, physiology, and fertility, effectively “scaring it to death.” What do you think?

“God is going to be so impressed.” Meghna Blauvelt • Style Shaman

Advertisement

“Hopefully invasive fish species will now think twice before being introduced into a new ecosystem by man.” Brent Djarin • Systems Analyst