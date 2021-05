JAY-Z, the Go-Go’s, and Tina Turner are among this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, the most diverse lineup in the organization’s history. What do you think?

“As if these legends needed an excuse to party in Cleveland, Ohio!” Donnell Burdick, Elephant Anesthesiologist

“I’m glad more women and people of color are earning pointless accolades.” Hiram Foy, Unemployed