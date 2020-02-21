America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Roger Stone Sentenced To Over 3 Years In Prison

OpinionVol 56 Issue 07

President Trump’s former campaign advisor and longtime friend Roger Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress and obstructing the investigation into Russiain meddling during the 2016 election. What do you think?

“I don’t think we should be sending people to prison just because they have different opinions on committing felonies.”

Gilberto Pierce • Unemployed

“If he’s guilty of anything, it’s all the stuff he was convicted of.”

Nettie Boone • Earthenware Coordinator

“Hey, you do the crime, you do a tiny portion of the time.”

Dan Cross • Safari Expert

