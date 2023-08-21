Ron DeSantis Debate Memo Advises Him To Defend Trump, ‘Hammer’ Ramaswamy

A leaked strategy memo from a Ron DeSantis–supporting super PAC suggested the Florida governor “take a sledgehammer” to presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and defend former President Donald Trump during this week’s GOP primary debate. What do you think?
“If he executes this plan perfectly, DeSantis could maybe lose to Trump by only 30 points.”
Jen McCallip • Cadaver Collector
“But notes will only interfere with his natural charm.”
Austin Jacovich • Unemployed
“Does he really think singling out a candidate of color will appeal to the Republican base?”
Jack Panton • Patchouli Farmer