Ron DeSantis Ends Disney Feud After Being Given Guest Role On ‘The Mandalorian’

TALLAHASSEE, FL—Saying he was happy to finally bury the hatchet with the major corporation after months of difficult dialogue, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he had ended his feud with Disney after being given a guest role on The Mandalorian. “I couldn’t be more excited to let bygones be bygones and announce my one-episode stint as Imperial Moff Rego Thalcyon,” DeSantis said of the guest appearance, which consists solely of him delivering the line “Yes, most acceptable” with his arms crossed behind his back as he dispatches an imperial guard to attack a gang of intruders. “Obviously, I never wanted my differences with Disney to spiral out of control like this. So, yeah, it was a blast to spend some time on set, even if it was only for a day. They even let me take a selfie with Pedro [Pascal] and the Grogu puppet. Anyway, check me out on Apr. 19 when the episode airs! And may the force be with you.” At press time, DeSantis was reportedly furious after learning his guest role had been cut for time.

