America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Politics

Ron DeSantis Flubs Grocery Store Visit By Attempting To Buy Cashier

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Ron DeSantis Flubs Grocery Store Visit By Attempting To Buy Cashier

ORLANDO, FL—After spending several long, painful minutes pacing up and down the aisles and attempting to decide on what he wanted, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) flubbed a grocery store visit Monday by attempting to buy the cashier. “Good afternoon, I’ll take this candy bar, a bottle of water, and also, I’d like to purchase you,” said the presidential candidate, who then proceeded to ask the employee exactly how much she cost, how much she could lift, who currently owned her, and if they’d be interested in selling. “Now, I know this sounds naive, but with inflation, I have no idea how much a woman like you goes for at market anymore. I’ve got $4 on me. Do you think that will cover it?” At press time, DeSantis reportedly backtracked, noted that he already owned several women like the cashier, and asked to just buy the small Hispanic child working in the back.

Watch
Ron DeSantis Introduces New Son Barron Trump
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Goofy Beats Ron DeSantis To Death With Crowbar
May 22, 2023
This Week's Most Viral News: May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023