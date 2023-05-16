TALLAHASSEE, FL—Inviting the assembled reporters to come closer for a better look, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday to slurp custard off the ground. “Thank you all for coming,” DeSantis said as an aide dumped several bowls of butter pecan custard on the sidewalk next to the press gaggle, and the prospective GOP presidential candidate proceeded to get down on all fours and sloppily lap it up. “Ooh, my little belly-welly is full.” At press time, aides were administering CPR to DeSantis after he began choking on the custard.

