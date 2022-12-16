TALLAHASSEE, FL—Calling the teenager his pride and joy to the gathering of supporters, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) reportedly introduced his new son Barron Trump at a Friday rally. “That’s my boy, everyone—give the crowd a big smile, Barron,” said DeSantis to the largely silent crowd of his constituents, holding the 16-year-old firmly by the shoulders as he emphasized that Barron would be traveling with him all around Florida on a great big road trip. “He looks just like me, doesn’t he? Well, hell, I don’t have to tell you that. This is my baby boy. Of course he looks like me. Now let’s get a few more photos with this nice photographer, Barry, and then how about you and I split a big bowl of ice cream?” At press time, DeSantis had reportedly kept the event going for a few more minutes by calling up his new daughter, Tiffany.
