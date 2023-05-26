Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign in an online Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk that was marred by 25 minutes of technical glitches where the audio stream crashed repeatedly, making it impossible for most users to hear the new presidential candidate in real time. What do you think?

“I’m tired of th e media trying to silence this man.” Zoey Burns, Freelance Plagiarist

“Twenty-five minutes of no talking was the best launch the DeSantis campaign could hope for.” Drew Fanning, Unemployed

