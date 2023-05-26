Ron DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign in an online Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk that was marred by 25 minutes of technical glitches where the audio stream crashed repeatedly, making it impossible for most users to hear the new presidential candidate in real time. What do you think?
“I’m tired of the media trying to silence this man.”
Zoey Burns, Freelance Plagiarist
Watch
Ron DeSantis Introduces New Son Barron Trump
Share
“Twenty-five minutes of no talking was the best launch the DeSantis campaign could hope for.”
Drew Fanning, Unemployed
Advertisement
“It’s good to have the superficial appearance of a Trump alternative.”
Dom Edelstein, Webinar Planner