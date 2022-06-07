Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blocked state funding for a new Tampa Bay Rays training facility in part because the baseball team spoke out against gun violence in the wake of back-to-back gun-related massacres in Uvalde, TX and Buffalo, NY. What do you think?

“If Tampa Bay ever a cquires a fan base, this might come back to haunt him.” David Soto, Needlepoint Appraiser

“Let’s hear him out. Maybe he’s putting that funding toward Planned Parenthood.” Patti Sunderman, Frosting Spreader

“I’m worried this could have a cooling effect on phony corporate posturing.” Chris Lall, Paper Supplier