America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Local

Rookie Cop Surprised By How Much Of Job Is Whining

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Rookie Cop Surprised By How Much Of Job Is Whining

CHATTANOOGA, TN—Expressing disappointment over the amount of griping the role required, local rookie cop Mark Valerio was reportedly surprised Thursday to discover how much of his job was just whining. “I assumed when I took the position that it would be more car chases and shootouts, but in reality, my day really just consists of bitching and moaning about everything,” said Valerio, explaining that he didn’t expect to spend long hours complaining to superiors about things people in the community complained to him about. “Don’t get me wrong, there’s also some crying about how mean everyone is on Facebook, but the job is mostly grumbling. I also didn’t realize there would be so much walking. My feet hurt. See, there I go again!” At press time, Valerio was bellyaching to the press about how he was being persecuted for shooting an unarmed teen.

Watch
Weed Fact: Did You Know?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Sun, Sand, and Zombies — Wish You Were Here!
Yesterday
Conservatives Explain Why They’re Boycotting Budweiser
Yesterday