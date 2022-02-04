Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, judges on The Masked Singer reality television show, reportedly walked off set in protest after the contestant who was singing and dancing underneath a disguise was revealed to be Rudy Giuliani. What do you think?

“Well, that back fired. Dominating the news for 24 hours is the last thing the producers wanted.” Sandy Gabelnick, Notary Public

Advertisement

“I mean, who wouldn’t be angry at the man who let the election be stolen?” Luis Mack, Unemployed