Rudy Giuliani, RICO Pioneer, Indicted On Racketeering Charges With Trump

Rudy Giuliani, who was hailed for his innovative use of racketeering laws against the Mob as a U.S. attorney in the 1980s, was indicted for violating Georgia’s RICO law along with Donald Trump and 17 others in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election. What do you think?

“Prosecuting them, committing them, let’s face it: The guy’s just a fan of crimes.” Oscar DeNooyer • Insulation Expert

“To be fair, you can’t expect him to know every little law he made an entire career off of.” Jessica Camacho • Bandolier Designer

