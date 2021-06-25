Rudy Giuliani’s Law License Suspended For Trump Election Lies

Rudy Giuliani’s law license has been suspended in New York state after an appellate court found that he made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election. What do you think?

“Why even bother becoming a lawyer if you’re not allowed to lie?” Tyler Chantha • Planking Coach

“Don’t worry, I have a feeling he’ll be back in a courtroom soon enough.” Mitchell Lanfair • Disco Ball Installer