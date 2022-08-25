LOS ANGELES—Numerous rumors were reportedly swirling Thursday about LeBron James’ future after the NBA superstar deleted all pictures of basketballs from his Instagram. “Whoa, every single picture of LeBron with a basketball is just gone—what does it mean?” asked Instagram user paper_chase0909, one of millions of fans and basketball pundits trading ideas about the reason behind the star’s deletion of dozens of images stretching back years, with many speculating that he was mad at basketball. “It’s so damn cryptic. There used to be tons of pictures with him and basketballs, but in these pictures of him on the court, it’s like he specifically left the ones where there’s not a basketball in sight. And in this one, there’s a picture of his family, but they’re not playing basketball—what’s that about? Maybe he’s trying to send a message that he wants out of basketball.” At press time, speculation over his next moves had intensified after James posted a photo of himself with a baseball visible in the background.

