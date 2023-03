Ninety-two-year-old billionaire Rupert Murdoch announced his engagement to 66-year-old Ann Lesley Smith just six months after the pair first met and seven months after his divorce from his fourth wife. What do you think?

“It’s crazy to think that when he was 72 she was only 46.” Meredith Eban, Brakes Tester

“I might keep that honeymoon under two weeks.” Mason Otego, Aspiring Breeder