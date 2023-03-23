Rupert Murdoch Knew Fiancée Was The One When She Repeatedly Lied To Public About Loving Him

NEW YORK—Saying he had fallen for her the moment he realized she valued money over truth just as much as he did, News Corp and Fox News chair Rupert Murdoch told reporters Thursday he knew his fiancée was the one when she repeatedly lied to the public about loving him. “What can I say? I’ve truly met my match,” the 92-year-old billionaire media mogul said of his bride-to-be, Ann Lesley Smith, describing an incident in which she looked a reporter dead in the eye and point-blank told him she was attracted to Murdoch and had feelings for him. “Obviously, at this point in my life there have been many, many women who have lied about their reasons for being with me, telling me they enjoyed my company, were sexually satisfied with me, and believed I was a human being worthy of love. But the way Ann has been so cold and calculating in her willingness to share a totally false story about our relationship with the media simply to amass money and power—well, I feel like the luckiest man in the world.” At press time, reports confirmed Smith had signed a prenup that required her to continuously tell everyone around Murdoch how much she loved him.