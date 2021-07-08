Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is set to debut Fox Weather, a 24-hour streaming channel focused on weather, though how it will address climate change remains unclear. What do you think?
“I never did trust the liberal sky.”
Troy Sosabee, Embouchure Expert
“Gone are the days when asking ‘Hot enough for ya?’ brought people together.”
Albert Yeoman, Problem Analyst
“It seems only fair to have outlets for people to hear the conservative perspective on the temperature.”
Nadine Hasan, Vacation Innovator