Russia Arrests Cult Leader ‘Jesus Of Siberia’

Russian authorities on Tuesday arrested 59-year-old Sergei Torop, who calls himself Vissarion the Teacher and who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus, in a remote Siberian hamlet where he lives with thousands of his followers. What do you think?
“Okay, but I’m gonna keep venerating him as my Lord and Savior just to be on the safe side.”
Camille Patterson • Cloak Advocate
“Well, we obviously can’t both be the reincarnation of Jesus.”
Dean Groebe • Decoupage Artist
“Nice try, but I’m pretty sure Jesus was in his 30s.”
Richard Skrepnik • Cloud Interpreter