Russia Arrests Cult Leader ‘Jesus Of Siberia’

Russian authorities on Tuesday arrested 59-year-old Sergei Torop, who calls himself Vissarion the Teacher and who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus, in a remote Siberian hamlet where he lives with thousands of his followers. What do you think?

“Okay, but I’m gonna keep venerating him as my Lord and Savior just to b e on the safe side.” Camille Patterson • Cloak Advocate

“ Well, we obviously can’t both be the reincarnation of Jesus. ” Dean Groebe • Decoupage Artist