American Voices

Russia Arrests Cult Leader ‘Jesus Of Siberia’

Vol 56 Issue 38Opinion

Russian authorities on Tuesday arrested 59-year-old Sergei Torop, who calls himself Vissarion the Teacher and who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus, in a remote Siberian hamlet where he lives with thousands of his followers. What do you think?

“Okay, but I’m gonna keep venerating him as my Lord and Savior just to be on the safe side.”

Camille PattersonCloak Advocate

Well, we obviously can’t both be the reincarnation of Jesus.

Dean GroebeDecoupage Artist

“Nice try, but I’m pretty sure Jesus was in his 30s.”

Richard Skrepnik • Cloud Interpreter

