Russia Confirms They Participated In 2020 Election After Constantly Hearing It Most Important Election Of Lifetime

MOSCOW—Responding to allegations that the country interfered with the outcome of the U.S. presidential race last year, Russia confirmed that they only participated in the 2020 election after constantly hearing it was the most important election of our lifetimes. “You can only hear people exclaim that absolutely everything is at stake in the 2020 election for so many years before you decide that you shouldn’t skip out on something so important,” said Russian president Vladimir Putin, adding that if the election was going to determine the future of America’s place in the world for years to come like so many pundits and politicians claimed, then it wouldn’t be right for Russia not to make their voice heard. “We were a little skeptical at first, because we remember getting involved in the 2016 election afte r people were calling that one the most important elections of our lifetimes, and it seems pretty weird that this could be true two elections in a row. But once we heard over and over and over again that this election would be a referendum on the soul of America, and that no one had a right to just sit at home and do nothing, we decided we ought to get involved. If we had to be honest, it was probably the 15,000th email from Nancy Pelosi that finally convinced us.” Russian officials added that they were beginning to question their own participation in the election, however, noting that despite so many people saying that everything rode on its outcome, it didn’t seem like much of anything was really going to change.

