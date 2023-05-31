Russia’s Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after he praised U.S. military aid to Ukraine as “the best money we’ve ever spent.” What do you think?

“You’re not truly an enemy of Russia until you’re mysteriously poisoned.” Louis Pierson, Lead Researcher

“We should let the Russian justice system work before passing judgment either way.” Stephen Katz, Assistant Saucier

