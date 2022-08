The Russian government has announced it is reviving the Soviet-era honorary title “Mother Heroine” for women who have 10 or more children, as it confronts a population decline that has worsened since its invasion of Ukraine. What do you think?

“Honestly, the best pro-l ife argument I’ve heard so far.” Dean Nardell, Armed Escort

“To be honest, I’d do it just for the arbitrary medal.” Corinne Bosley, Systems Analyst