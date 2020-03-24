America's Finest News Source.
Russia Pledges To Run Completely Positive Disinformation Campaign In 2020

The same Russian internet trolls known for interfering with the 2016 election are taking a step back from the mud-slinging, and are committing themselves to only spreading nice lies this time around. But will it work?

