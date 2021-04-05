Russia Registers First Covid-19 Vaccine For Animals

Russia claims to have registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine for animals in an effort to protect vulnerable species and thwart viral mutations being passed back and forth between humans and animals. What do you think?

“Sorry, m y pets don’t deserve the vaccine after spending a year never wearing masks or even trying to social distance.” Nathaniel Goy • Olfactory Therapist

“Someone should have thought about doing this before the pandemic.” Martha Briel • Weatherization Expert