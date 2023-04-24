America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Russia’s Air Force Bombs Own City By Mistake

A Russian warplane accidentally fired a weapon into the city of Belgorod near Ukraine, damaging apartment buildings and cars as well as creating a crater on one of the main streets measuring 65 feet across. What do you think?

“Hopefully a tragedy like this isn’t repeated and they kill their intended targets next time.”

Lloyd Sykes, Unemployed

“An easy mistake since Russia and Ukraine are basically the same country.”

Jenni Qualls, Agricultural Inspector

“We all make mistakes. What’s important is to keep bombing things.”

Marvyn Khopkar, Bliss Specialist