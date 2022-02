Ukrainian officials have confirmed that Russian forces have seized control of the Chernobyl power plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, as troops advance on the capital, Kyiv. What do you think?

“Putin’s gonna be pissed once he finds out it doesn’t work anymore.” Yair Cardoso, Unemployed

Advertisement

“How is Ukraine supposed to fight a war without a pit of nuclear waste?” Vaughn Honig, Tent Decorator