Russian president Vladimir Putin has announced that he will be suspending the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty with the United States when it expires in 2026, imperiling the last remaining pact that regulates the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals. What do you think?

“Good. I’m sick of my bunker just sitting there collecting dust.” Abby Chilton, Toxin Identifier

“Excessive government regulation like this only stops the nuclear war sector from growing and innovating.” Mathieu Hyden, Pillager