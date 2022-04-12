U.S. officials confirmed that General Aleksandr V. Dvornikov, who has been accused of committing war crimes in Syria, will now lead Russian forces in Ukraine, which up until now had no central war commander. What do you think?

“I was thinking their at rocities had seemed a bit amateurish.” Terry Hall, Airport Paver

“It’s great they were able to find someone with prior experience committing war crimes.” James Pectol, Pamphlet Distributor